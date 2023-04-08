USD and SDSU softball teams earn impressive victories

Coyotes defeat NDSU, Jackrabbits get past Omaha
By Vic Quick
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD and SDSU softball teams took the field for some big conference games on Friday. Due to weather the games were played in Sioux Falls. The Coyotes improved to 6-0 in the Summit League with an 8-0 victory over North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits swept a doubleheader from Omaha 1-0 in 8 innings, and 5-4.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Jerry Munson passes in Rapid City.
Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson dies
Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with 3 different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Crime has seen a marked decrease since last month in Rapid City

Latest News

4-7 USD softball
USD and SDSU softball teams earn impressive victories
4-7 Marshals
Marshals gear up to face Sioux City
4-7 Marshals
Marshals gear up to face Sioux City
4-6 Rush score
Rush falls to Wichita in OT