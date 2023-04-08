Magic behind those Easter chocolates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Easter only a couple of days away, baskets full of chocolate bunnies and other goodies are gifted as a representation of the beginning of new life for the holiday.

Workers at Mostly Chocolates in Rapid City were feeling the holiday spirit leading up to Easter Sunday as their variety of chocolate eggs, bunnies, and various other molds were sold; but making these goodies is another ordeal in itself. From choosing the type of chocolate to the cooling process, making those iconic eggs perfect for consumers requires commitment.

“I love making the chocolate bunnies because after you get the mold filled and you pop them out, they just have their own little personality,” said Mostly Chocolates store manager Sue Stanec.

But the process that gives the Easter chocolates their personality is not as easy as just popping them out of their molds.

“We work with three different types of chocolate: dark, milk, and white, each of them is kind of their own story,” said Mostly Chocolates owner Peggy Porch.

The story is that each type of chocolate must be looked at carefully before working with it in order to avoid making it bloom.

With each different chocolate there are two types of bloom; sugar bloom and fat bloom.

Sugar bloom: Occurs when the chocolate is too cold and the sugar separates from the chocolate mixture. This can also occur if the chocolate is too moist during the cooling process. Usual signs of sugar blooming are a rough, whitish texture on your chocolate.

Fat bloom: Occurs when the chocolate is too warm and the cocoa butter in the chocolate melts. Usual signs of fat bloom are a dull white finish on the surface and occasionally throughout the chocolate.

While the chocolates are still safe to eat even if they have blooming, they are not the nicest to look at, as it seems as if something were wrong with your chocolate.

Adding to the complicated nature of working with chocolate, once melted, the time it takes to “properly” temper the melted goodness is another task to take into consideration when trying to get that smooth and glossy finish.

During the tempering phase of the chocolate making process, the temperature must be carefully watched in order to make sure that fat blooming doesn’t happen. The chocolatier must also keep in mind the type of chocolate they are working with, as most chocolates have a different ideal temperature to correctly temper at.

After the heating phase, the chocolatier usually moves on to the cooling phase where the chocolate usually has to be cooled to room temperature, then moved to a fridge. The reason for this is to avoid temperature shock which can lead to sugar blooms appearing.

“We will often wait 24 hours or even longer before it is brought out to the floor. Just to make sure it’s got the look that we want it to have,” explained Porch.

These time-consuming and labor-intensive tasks are what give consumers those yummy Easter treats.

