Beware of the pitfalls of potholes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many drivers may just think it’s not a big deal when they hit a pothole, however, it can cause hidden damage to a car.

“Potholes, especially if they are big, can be quite damaging. Everything in your suspension, all the way from the tire and wheel, the control arms, the ball joints and the shock or strut, any of those can take damage if the pothole is big enough,” said Cory Brown, owner of Cory’s Point S Tire and Auto Service.

Rapid City fills about 3,000 to 4,000 potholes per year.

“So, we see this pretty regularly if you have a sizeable pothole, we’ve seen people come in with a damaged wheel, damaged shock or strut, strut mounts and control arms. I mean a big enough one could cause hundreds or even a thousand dollars’ worth of damage if it was a violent enough impact,” said Brown.

According to pothole.info, out of 33,000 fatalities each year, one third of those are because of poor road conditions.

“Beware of bumps in the road,” said Brown.

Potholes are more prominent in the springtime because of fluctuating temperatures.

A survey from AAA found in 2021, one in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. With an average price tag of almost $600 per repair, damage caused by potholes cost drivers a staggering $26.5 billion in 2021 alone.

It is recommended to drive slowly after it rains because a new holes can form, and if the unavoidable does happen, you should get your car checked out.

To report a pothole in Rapid City, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.