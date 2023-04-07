Upkeep for water standards is a main concern for Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2021, Rapid City won the Secretary’s Award for drinking water excellence. Now, in 2023, it’s Sturgis’ turn.

Recently South Dakota was given a grant of more than 62 million dollars to help with infrastructure upgrades, and while some of these funds will go to things such as replacing water lines, Sturgis has a different idea for their portion of the grant.

“We got approval for drilling a new well and we’re adding a storage tank, we’re still in the design on both of those. And we also got approved for financial assistance on top of that for an interceptor line to connect the new tank to another portion of town that we need help with,” said Todd Youngberg, Sturgis’ water superintendent.

On average, Sturgis goes through more than 8 hundred thousand gallons of water per day, all sourced from local wells. The city runs water tests at 20 different sites throughout the year to keep water contaminants, such as lead and copper, at safe levels. Youngberg says the city will continue to make sure their drinking water is safe

“We have the luxury of our water comes from fairly deep wells, so we do not fight the same things that a surface water treatment plant would have. It’s just maintenance on your wells and your treatment facilities on site,” Youngberg concluded.

