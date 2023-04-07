More than 70 percent of American adults are overweight or obese

By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 6 out of 10 adults are living with a diet-related chronic disease but there are ways for people to improve their health with some simple steps.

Making sure you are eating a balanced meal is one of the key ways to a healthy diet.

This means filling half your plate with vegetables, a quarter with starches like whole grain rice, and finishing the meal with lean meat.

“A healthy diet has healthy fats in it like plant fats, it has colorful fruits and vegetables, it has lean protein source. It’s high in fiber such as from legumes or whole grains or vegetables and again all into proportion to what our body needs,” said Donna Riley, a clinical dietitian with Monument Health.

Checking the nutrition label on foods for serving size, and calories is another tool to help make healthy choices.

Additionally, eating shortfall nutrients such as calcium, potassium, fiber, and vitamin D, which are often under-consumed in the American diet can lessen health concerns.

“85 % of Americans do not eat the recommended number of servings from the following food groups vegetables, fruits, dairy, and whole grains,” added Riley. So, it’s a direct reflection on why those are shortfall nutrients because those food groups supply those nutrients.”

Cutting down on added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium are ways to start balancing your diet.

For more tips and healthy recipes to try head to the U.S. Department of Agricultural MyPlate website.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with 3 different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Jerry Munson, Rapid City's 54th mayor, is shown in the middle of the front row of this photo of...
Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson dies
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Crime has seen a marked decrease since last month in Rapid City

Latest News

Former mayor Jerry Munson passes in Rapid City.
Former Mayor Passes
Joining together to create affordable housing in Sturgis
Upkeep for water standards is a main concern for Sturgis
Black Hills State University and Northern State University Introduce Free Tutoring Program
Black Hills State University offering classes to teach public about outside cultures
Black Hills Life Flight helicopter
An emergency care helicopter is coming soon to the Southern Hills