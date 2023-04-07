Former State Rep. Taffy Howard named South Dakota Chair for U.S. Term Limits

Capital
Capital(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former South Dakota Representative Taffy Howard accepted the position of state chair this afternoon for an organization dedicated to imposing term limits on Congress.

The group, US Term Limits, seeks to create change at the federal level by calling a constitutional convention. This process would allow for an amendment to the constitution and impose a term limit for congressional offices. Howard says that the main issue she sees with not having term limits is that it creates career politicians.

“They’re becoming career politicians, there’s not that turnover we don’t get the fresh ideas the new blood coming in and one of the reasons for that is when you have incumbency it is really difficult for a challenger to defeat the power and money that comes with that incumbency,” said Howard.

US Term limits would ideally like to see a three-term limit on the House of Representatives and a two-term limit to the US Senate.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
Snow alert removal in downtown Rapid City earlier this season.
Downtown snow removal alert issued for overnight

Latest News

Capitol building
Taffy Howard takes chair with US Term Limits
Kids in the classroom
SD Native American Tribes Unite against new social studies standards
Friday
Warmer air builds into the weekend
Jerry Munson, Rapid City's 54th mayor, is shown in the middle of the front row of this photo of...
Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson dies