Custer State Park gears up for tourism season with some safety tips.

The summer tourism season is right around the corner.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Southern Hills are well known for Custer State Park, where the buffalo roam, and the summer tourism season is just around the corner.

Tourists should take note of safety precautions when encountering bison, with park officials reminding visitors to keep their distance, especially during the current calving season, which kicked off with the birth of a new baby calf earlier this week.

Bison warning signs:

  • Snorting
  • Shaking or tossing of its head
  • Pawing the ground
  • Raising its tail
  • Bluff charges

“We like to make sure everyone knows that buffalos are dangerous, so you don’t want to approach them. You definitely don’t want to mess with their babies because they will come after you, and a fun fact that we want everyone to know is that buffalo can run 35 mph and jump a 6-foot tall fence,” said Dawn Murray of the Custer Chamber of Commerce.

Murray says to keep your pets on the leach because bison can also charge your small pets

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with 3 different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Former mayor Jerry Munson passes in Rapid City.
Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson dies
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Crime has seen a marked decrease since last month in Rapid City

Latest News

The standards proposed by Noem’s administration has attracted controversy ever since the state...
SD tribes unite in opposition of new social studies standards
SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general.
SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general
A heathy plate should be half full with vegetables, a quarter with starches like whole grain...
More than 70 percent of American adults are overweight or obese
Former mayor Jerry Munson passes in Rapid City.
Former Mayor Passes