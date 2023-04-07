Custer State Park gears up for tourism season with some safety tips.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Southern Hills are well known for Custer State Park, where the buffalo roam, and the summer tourism season is just around the corner.

Tourists should take note of safety precautions when encountering bison, with park officials reminding visitors to keep their distance, especially during the current calving season, which kicked off with the birth of a new baby calf earlier this week.

Bison warning signs:

Snorting

Shaking or tossing of its head

Pawing the ground

Raising its tail

Bluff charges

“We like to make sure everyone knows that buffalos are dangerous, so you don’t want to approach them. You definitely don’t want to mess with their babies because they will come after you, and a fun fact that we want everyone to know is that buffalo can run 35 mph and jump a 6-foot tall fence,” said Dawn Murray of the Custer Chamber of Commerce.

Murray says to keep your pets on the leach because bison can also charge your small pets

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.