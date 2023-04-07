Areas of fog overnight, but warmer for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog is expected to develop overnight and into the morning hours Saturday. It could be dense at times. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s for much of the area Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s. There will be some clouds Sunday morning, but by the afternoon we will be mostly sunny. Have a Happy Easter!

Warmer air continues to build going into next week. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s on Monday. Tuesday will be in the 70s for many with some spots potentially flirting with 80°. Sunny skies are expected both days.

Wednesday will still be warm, but temperatures are going to start falling going into the second half of the week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Thursday is mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers will be possible. Friday will be in the 50s for much of the area with showers possible at times. Scattered clouds continue Saturday with mostly sunny skies returning Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s next weekend.

