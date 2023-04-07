An emergency care helicopter is coming soon to the Southern Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A new Black Hills Life Flight aircraft will help bring critical care access to people in rural communities. The flight will have a critical care nurse and paramedic on board.

“Because when we’re on seeing and you have a very critical like a trauma patient, and they really need to be in an operating room. When they, when they were not here, we’d call and sometimes to be, you know, 45 minutes, you know, by the time they got down here, and so having them here, it’s going to lengthen or shorten that response time,” said Hot Springs Ambulance Service Director of Operations, Jacki Conlon.

The aircraft will have equipment such as Lucas device that does chest compression for patients while transported to a hospital.

“We carry all the medications, narcotics, and everything you’d see in an ICU-level hospital. So all the equipment is there for that advanced life support and critical care treatment of the patient,” said Regional Account Executive Darryl Crown for Black Hills Life Flight.

When someone makes an emergency phone call, life flight will be contacted through the 911 community dispatch depending on the patient’s condition.

“So we have that ability to have members of the community to not only tell the 911 center that hey, we may need an aircraft here because of the the topography. And two it also allows these emergency services to be able to request us when they feel the need is there,” said Crown.

