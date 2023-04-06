Warming temperatures continue into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight with lows falling into the teens and twenties. Some patchy fog is possible out on the plains closer to central South Dakota.

We’re sunny for Friday! Temperatures continue to climb as we reach the 40s and 50s across the area. More fog is expected Friday night and this round could make it all the way up into the foothills. Light patchy freezing drizzle will be possible as well.

We have sunshine after the morning fog on Saturday, but clouds will build through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s for many. A few morning clouds linger for the start of Easter Sunday, but plenty of sunshine is expected by the middle of the day and afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Even warmer air settles in early next week with highs near or in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine. More clouds arrive for the second half of next week and that will cool temperatures down into the 50s for many with a few 40s possible. Light showers are possible as well.

