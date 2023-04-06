For three-quarters of a century, people gather at Mt. Rushmore on Easter morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 74 years Black Hills residents have gathered at Mount Rushmore for an Easter celebration. This year will mark the 75th year of the long-lasting tradition. Eileen Roggenthen a Black Hills history enthusiast says the celebration has not always been a sunrise service, but always returned year after year.

On April 9 at 7:00 in the morning, people will gather at Mt. Rushmore to continue the celebration for another year. Parking at the national monument will be free that morning.

For more information watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

