For three-quarters of a century, people gather at Mt. Rushmore on Easter morning

By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 74 years Black Hills residents have gathered at Mount Rushmore for an Easter celebration. This year will mark the 75th year of the long-lasting tradition. Eileen Roggenthen a Black Hills history enthusiast says the celebration has not always been a sunrise service, but always returned year after year.

On April 9 at 7:00 in the morning, people will gather at Mt. Rushmore to continue the celebration for another year. Parking at the national monument will be free that morning.

