Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - Six men from Sioux Falls were arrested and charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

They are Cole Bogen Bettin, age 27; Joshua David Catron, age 33; Jayden Debevec, age 28; Kody William Konechne, age 21; Michael Valleck, age 32; and Jonah Earl Severson, age 23.

Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Police Department, Watertown Police Department, Tea Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the FBI, conducted a joint online sex crimes operation that ran from March 3, 2023, through March 8, 2023.

