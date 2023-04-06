Jayda Mohammed-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Mohammed ready to deliver a big season for the Douglas track and field team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Douglas’ Jayda Mohammed is focused on accomplishing some big things this spring. Mohammed placed in the long jump, triple jump, and 100 meter hurdles at the West River preview meet. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
