Jayda Mohammed-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Mohammed ready to deliver a big season for the Douglas track and field team
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Douglas’ Jayda Mohammed is focused on accomplishing some big things this spring. Mohammed placed in the long jump, triple jump, and 100 meter hurdles at the West River preview meet. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are...
Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Rapid City Holiday Inn
Travelers stuck in Rapid City due to snow
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City
This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday

Latest News

4-5 Douglas AOW
Jayda Mohammed-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
4-5 Central softball
Central softball team looks to build off strong start
4-5 Central softball
Central softball team looks to build off strong start
4-3 Stevens signings
Stevens athletes sign with top colleges