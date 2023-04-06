After a three-year hiatus, the Guitar Masters Show returns to Rapid City

By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Four guitarists will take their picks to the Journey Museum on April 14. Weston Rathbun, Bodhi Linde, Chris Roman, and Tanner Johns will each perform their own musical style. Rathbun is a master guitarist and drummer, Linde crushes his guitar with blues and jazz, Roman wows crowds with his rock style and Johns is a master jazz and rock guitarist. After the four guitarists perform solo, the four will join together to show off in a surprise ending.

The Guitar Masters Show is at the Journey Museum on April 14 starting at 7:00 p.m. It is suggested you get your tickets ahead of time because the show sells out fast. To get your tickets visit the Journey Museum in Rapid City or call (605) 394-6923.

For more information watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

