Winter storm put trash collection two days behind

rapid city landfill
rapid city landfill(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 4-day work week was cut down to three for the Rapid City landfill, but plans are in place to get all trash routes done by Thursday.

The Rapid City landfill was already scheduled to be closed Friday, but due to the storm, the decision was made to be closed Tuesday as well. Workers have been collecting trash Wednesday since 7 am, and have been working diligently to finish all routes before parking the trucks Thursday night.

“We got extra trucks out, we paused recycling so we’ll pick that up next week, those drivers are helping out our garbage drivers. on Thursday, well finish Thursday routes, and collect Fridays,” said Ria Hannon, solid waste education and outreach coordinator.

Crews return to the normal collection next week.

Hannon also said people can sign up for text alerts from the waste division to keep updated for events like this, to sign up for these alerts text r-c-solid-waste, with no spaces, to 888777.

