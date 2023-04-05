Sunshine and warmer temperatures take over

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few passing clouds are expected overnight, especially to the north. A few light snow showers are possible up closer to the North Dakota state line. Temperatures will drop into the teens for many and wind chills could drop into the single digits.

Sunshine continues for Thursday with temperatures slowly getting warmer. Highs will range from the 30s to the 40s. Friday will remain sunny as highs will be in the 40s for many, while a few might come close to 50°.

Easter weekend is shaping up to be beautiful! Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday with a few spots reaching the 60s on Sunday! Highs will be in the 60s to near 70° early next week with mostly sunny skies continuing.

The second half of next week could feature a few more clouds, which will help drop temperatures into the 50s for many.

