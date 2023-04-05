Snow will end tonight with the wind weakening Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloud cover sticks around much of the night while snow showers taper off. It will be windy at times with gusts up to 40 mph or higher. Temperatures will be in the teens and feel more like the single digits or even below zero. Be cautious of some slippery roads for your Wednesday morning commute.

Clouds decrease throughout Wednesday and so do the winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the area. A few slippery spots will remain through the day, especially along the side roads.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday and continue through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will gradually warm up, too. Highs will be in the 30s for many on Thursday, then jump into the 40s on Friday. Easter Weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice! Highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday with 50s and 60s likely for Easter itself.

The snow is packed with moisture, so it shouldn’t take too long to melt away. Temperatures next week are likely to reach the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies for the first half of the week. A few more clouds build through the second half of the week with a few light showers possible.

