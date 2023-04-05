I-90 has reopened to traffic: expect snow and ice

(South Dakota DOT)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All sections of Interstate 90 have reopened to traffic throughout the state as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Travelers should expect to encounter snow/ice-covered roads with possible snow drifting due to strong winds.

The following Interstate closure, previously issued, remains in place:

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line. It is anticipated I-29 will remain closed until wind speeds decrease in the northeastern portion of the state.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, will make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

