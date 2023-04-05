Downtown snow removal alert issued for overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Public Works declares a downtown snow removal alert for tonight, Wednesday.

Street crews will plow curb-to-curb in the downtown core area. All vehicles must be removed from the area between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. or the vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The multi-block boundary between Fifth Street and West Boulevard and Kansas City Street and Omaha Street is included in the downtown snow removal alert. Cars must be removed from areas that have not been plowed or are outside the affected six-by-four-block area. During the alert period, city workers and contractors will be working from East Boulevard to West Boulevard this evening and overnight. They will concentrate on the downtown core area.

