Clearing snow for “takeoff”

When it snows the airport has to start maintaining the airfield in order to make sure aircraft can use it if needed.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the snow continues and snowplows are working to keep the roads clean, the Rapid City Regional Airport is “working double” time to make sure the runways are safe for any aircraft to use.

Even with the airport closed, the job of cleaning the runway is an important task. Due to FAA regulations, airports across the US must manage the amount of snow that is allowed on the airfield at any point in time.

Various machinery is used to help with the snowplowing process, but when ice forms it is a different story.

“Obviously, if the temperature is 29, 30 degrees and it’s wet, it freezes, if it flash freezes real fast, then we have to stop and regroup and find a different way to take care of it,” said Rapid City Regional Airport operation specialist Cody Warren.

With salt not being used due to its corrosive nature on the airplanes, situations arise such as freezing on the runway, working the ice with a mixture of sand, water, and, in some cases, glycol-based fluids the airport uses to make their job cleaning the snow and ice a little bit faster.

