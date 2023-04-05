Be cautious of blowing snow and slippery roads for your morning commute!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A few slippery spots will remain throughout the day, especially along the side roads as road crews continue to work hard cleaning up the snow. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until noon today for Perkins, Ziebach, Meade, Haakon, eastern Pennington, Jackson, and Bennett counties. Expect blowing snow and slippery road conditions.

When shoveling out today make sure to take periodic breaks as the snow is heavy and wet.

Clouds decrease throughout the day along with the winds giving us plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the area despite the sunshine.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday afternoon and will continue throughout the weekend where highs will be in the 30s for many on Thursday, then jump into the 40s on Friday. Easter Weekend is shaping up to be beautiful! Conditions will be dry Highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday with 50s and 60s likely for Easter.

The snow is packed with moisture, so it shouldn’t take too long to melt away once temperatures reach above freezing. Temperatures next week are likely to reach the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies for the first half of the week.

Alrighty looking back on what happened with this system and why did some areas not receive as much snow. As of right now, it looks like a southern shift in the system, which was seemingly not caught by any models, took moisture further south and allowed dry slotting and warmer temperatures to take over in parts of northwest South Dakota and the northern hills. This means areas like Hot Springs (where some reports were up to 30 inches of snow) and Hermosa (24″ inches of snow) saw more snow. Snow totals should be out at some point this afternoon.

