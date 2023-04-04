WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales

A group of orcas was caught on camera attacking gray whales in Monterey Bay. (Source:: KSBW)
By Tom Lopez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSBW) – A drone captured a rare moment out at sea on video.

More than 30 orcas attacked two gray whales in Monterey Bay last week.

Evan Brodsky, a member of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, just happened to witness the attack and was able to record it.

“I have never witnessed anything like this in my life,” he said.

Brodsky, who’s been on boats since he was a child, said it’s not unusual for killer whales to prey on the calves of grey whales in the spring.

But marine biologist Isaak Haberman said it’s not common for the orcas to attack adult gray whales so early in the season. He said they normally look to prey on seals, sea lions and dolphins instead.

“Personally, this is a very special encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The witnesses said the attack lasted for about six hours before the gray whales split up and escaped to shallower waters.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday
It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are...
Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates
grocery chaos
Residents flock to grocery stores to stock up before the storm
Snow crews are prepping roads and gearing up for the incoming snow.
Stay put and wait out the snow
Gov. Kristi Noem talks with a shopper at a grocery store during her campaign last year.
South Dakota sales tax will be cut in July

Latest News

People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
CUTE: Squirrel goes viral for learning how to ring a bell to get a treat
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
LSU players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against...
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa
People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
A squirrel has learned to ring a bell for a treat