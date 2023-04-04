Vintage trolley finds new home with Visit Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The future of the City View Trolley has been decided.

The decision to sell Rapid City’s trolleys to Visit Rapid City was approved at the city council meeting on Monday, with some paperwork regarding the storage of the trolleys still being finalized.

With the approval from the city council, Visit Rapid City can start fleshing out a plan on how they want to use these trolleys.

“So, I’m really excited to see what we can do with the trolleys and to make sure we can connect with the visitors. We give them a good experience while they’re here and then help them build their itinerary,” said Visit Rapid City’s president & CEO Brook Kaufman. “Maybe they stay longer, maybe they see some different sites they normally wouldn’t see.”

For now, the idea is for the trolleys to provide transportation and various activities for locals and visitors. Visit Rapid City is aiming to have the trolleys in operation from Memorial Day through Labor Day, along with reworking the tour routes and naming the trolleys.

“We also, in the longer term, hope to be able to offer some charter services. So, for conventions, meetings, weddings, and other different kinds of events. Those will come later in the fall,” explained Kaufman.

If you are interested in learning more about the trolleys, you can check out Visit Rapid City’s website by following the hyperlink.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.