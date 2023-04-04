Travelers stuck in Rapid City due to snow

Rapid City Holiday Inn
Rapid City Holiday Inn(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Because of the snow, the roads and airport have been closed, making it hard for some travelers to get home.

Some visitors from Florida came here last week for a family matter, and were supposed to stay in a cabin near deadwood. They are hoping to travel back home Wednesday, but weather conditions could keep them here longer.

“We were supposed to stay up in the black hills but because of the snow we decided to come down here and get a room,” said Fred and Karen, travelers from Florida.

The two are staying at the Holiday Inn near downtown until conditions clear.

Many of the hotel employees had to spend the night at the hotel for their safety, and to continue taking care of the guests.

“The snow has impacted our employees however we are always, we try to stay on top of the prediciton of snow and we do have our employees stay to always give great customer service,” said Twana Carr, front end manager of Holiday Inn Downtown.

According to SD DOT much of South Dakota is in a no travel advised or the roads are closed, as the storm is expected to move across the state in the coming days.

