Stay put and wait out the snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People are prepping before the snowstorm, by buying groceries and filling up their gas tanks. Snow crews are also prepping for the storm by using salt brine to pretreat the roads.

With the predicted snowfall, snow crews for the city, county, and state will be busy.

Crews will be focusing on main streets, major intersections, and emergency routes.

Although road conditions will be monitored, it is predicted the storm will bring snow drifts and high winds in the area, along with blizzard conditions.

It is encouraged to stay home and not travel unless you absolutely need to.

“We don’t want to have the general public out there causing issues as well. Getting stuck and that then causes an issue for our plow crews and our first responders, so the main emphasis is to stay put and wait it out,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for Rapid City.

If you do decide to travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas, and a bag with essentials such as extra clothes, food, flashlights, and any medications you may need.

Although it doesn’t happen very often, snowplows can be pulled from the streets if they pose a risk to the general public.

