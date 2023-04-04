Monument Health called “Condition Snow” asking staff to stay throughout the storm

Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm(KOTA/KEVN)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While some may be enjoying a day off due to the snow, others are calling work home for the duration of the storm.

Because of the predicted snow totals and wind, the Monument Health administration asked some of their staff to stay at the hospital until they feel the weather is safe for travel. This is called a “Condition Snow” and the Vice President of Operations for Monument Health in Rapid City says it’s something they’d been considering for a few days but ultimately the decision wasn’t made until Monday afternoon. He says this is all part of the job.

“Folks that pursue health care or work in health care or get the privilege of working in health care, this is all part of what we signed up for,” said Mark Schulte, VP of Operations for Monument Health in Rapid City. “We don’t have snow days in health care. We’re here 24/7 365 and we need to make sure that our community has this as a resource should they need us and that they have confidence in their health care.”

The hospital will remain open but there are the possibility clinics and outpatient areas could close.

Schulte suggests keeping an eye on Monument’s website and social media for updates.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday
It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are...
Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates
grocery chaos
Residents flock to grocery stores to stock up before the storm
Snow crews are prepping roads and gearing up for the incoming snow.
Stay put and wait out the snow
Gov. Kristi Noem talks with a shopper at a grocery store during her campaign last year.
South Dakota sales tax will be cut in July

Latest News

Snow Removal
Removing snow was an all night endeavor
Rapid City Holiday Inn
Travelers stuck in Rapid City due to snow
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City