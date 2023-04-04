The importance of Search and Rescue service

Search and Rescue is a service most people never want to have to call but every year during storms… they are needed.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pennington county search and rescue is an all-volunteer unit that specializes in saving people when they can’t save themselves. This service is risky for those who perform it, and that risk is only compounded in the snow. David Switzer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s office says that this may not seem extraordinary from home, but the weather does make the job a lot harder.

“Yeah, any time we’re dealing with cold weather it makes things more difficult. You may be inside harbored from the weather, but they are out in it and they’re out in weather that we’re encouraging people to avoid,” said Switzer.

With the weather predicted to stay icy, Switzer says that this advice holds true even more in conditions like these. He wanted to emphasize that it is not just your life to think about, but the life of the rescuers as well.

“They are putting themselves in danger to rescue people who put themselves in danger. So it’s very important to adhere to those warnings that are put out and don’t go out there on a limb, don’t think ‘oh I can’t make it’ because you might be the one that’s putting these volunteers at risk to save you,” said Switzer.

It’s easy to take people like this for granted when we only see them at our worst moments but Switzer wanted to remind anyone watching that they are volunteers doing the job with their free time.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer yourself click here.

