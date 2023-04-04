Heavy snow moves in overnight with high winds developing Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heavy snow will develop and move through western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming tonight. Significant snowfall is expected to accumulate with some spots waking up to a foot or more of snow. Roads will be extremely slippery and dangerous to drive on.

Snow continues for much of Tuesday and strong winds will develop through the day. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely, especially during the afternoon hours Tuesday. Strong winds linger into Wednesday morning before slowly tapering off. Snow totals around the Black Hills region will range from more than a foot to nearly two feet in many spots. Some spots in the northern hills could pick up three feet in the most extreme cases.

While the snow is gone on Wednesday, the strong winds will create ground blizzard conditions, causing blowing and drifting snow to continue. This will make it difficult to clear off roadways as the snow will blow back over the freshly plowed roads. If you do not have to be out, please stay home. Do not risk the lives of first responders if you decide to go out and get stuck.

Sunshine will appear Wednesday afternoon and continue for a while. Temperatures will be in the 50s for Easter Weekend! Even warmer air moves in next week where highs will be in the 60s to the 70s for much of the area. Plenty of melting expected through Easter Weekend.

