Heavy snow moves in overnight with high winds developing Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heavy snow will develop and move through western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming tonight. Significant snowfall is expected to accumulate with some spots waking up to a foot or more of snow. Roads will be extremely slippery and dangerous to drive on.

Snow continues for much of Tuesday and strong winds will develop through the day. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely, especially during the afternoon hours Tuesday. Strong winds linger into Wednesday morning before slowly tapering off. Snow totals around the Black Hills region will range from more than a foot to nearly two feet in many spots. Some spots in the northern hills could pick up three feet in the most extreme cases.

While the snow is gone on Wednesday, the strong winds will create ground blizzard conditions, causing blowing and drifting snow to continue. This will make it difficult to clear off roadways as the snow will blow back over the freshly plowed roads. If you do not have to be out, please stay home. Do not risk the lives of first responders if you decide to go out and get stuck.

Sunshine will appear Wednesday afternoon and continue for a while. Temperatures will be in the 50s for Easter Weekend! Even warmer air moves in next week where highs will be in the 60s to the 70s for much of the area. Plenty of melting expected through Easter Weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday
SDDOT to seek public input for I-90 Exit 63 project
This chart shows how much snow the Black Hills has; and how much moisture is in that snow.
USDA reports healthy moisture in Black Hills snowpack
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

The snow will increase in coverage across the region through the day and become heavy from...
A significant winter storm moves in this morning
A Significant winter storm is set to impact the region
Tonight we will see increasing cloud cover and lows in the 20s to 30s.
Mild to end the weekend, and a snow storm to start the work week
Mostly Sunny
Sunshine this weekend, but a big storm is brewing for early next week