‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Caterina Scorsone saved her 3 kids from house fire

Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April...
Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Caterina Scorsone is opening up about the harrowing moments when she saved her three children from a house fire.

Scorsone posted a photo of the devastation Monday on her Instagram account, writing “A couple of months ago my house burned down.”

She said she was getting her children ready for bed when smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub.

As the thick, black smoke filled the home, Scorsone said she had roughly two minutes to get her kids out of the house.

She said they escaped with “less than shoes on our feet.”

Sadly, Scorsone said, their four pets were killed in the house fire. Her post included photos of them.

The actress also thanked firefighters, neighbors, friends and family members for their help and support.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday
It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are...
Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates
grocery chaos
Residents flock to grocery stores to stock up before the storm
Snow crews are prepping roads and gearing up for the incoming snow.
Stay put and wait out the snow
Gov. Kristi Noem talks with a shopper at a grocery store during her campaign last year.
South Dakota sales tax will be cut in July

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge
Retired Americans are struggling financially
Nearly half of retirees think they will outlive their savings, survey finds
retirement savings accounts down
The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump took...
Historic surrender and arraignment of former President Trump