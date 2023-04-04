Elementary and high school students pack meals for people in Honduras

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday, St. Thomas More sophomores took time out of their school day to pack food for people in Honduras.

For the past 8 years, students at St. Thomas Moore and St. Elizabeth Seaton have been feeding people in central America.

“I think one of the coolest things that we do with it, is we’ve been on mission trips to Honduras and we’ve seen people eating our food, and we know that it gets into the hands of the people that need it,” said Abby Sanders, a sophomore at St. Thomas More.

The students are hoping to pack more than 1 hundred 30 thousand kits, which include soy protein, rice, dried vegetables, and vitamin powder. Students say they get a sense of accomplishment when helping those in need.

“Makes me feel really good that we’re giving back to the people in Honduras, and that we’re doing something we’re not just sitting around and you know just watching things happen. We’re actively trying to do something,” Peter Cernicky, a sophomore at St. Thomas More said.

“Because it’s fun,” said St. Elizabeth Seton student, Ameli.

“It’s just fun,” Nina, a St. Elizabeth Seton student said.

Each bag has 6 meals in it and costs less than 25 cents. the sophomore students said they hope the tradition will continue in the future.

