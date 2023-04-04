2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Hwy. 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday. (Source: KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – Two girls are dead following a rollover crash in North Dakota in which no one was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Highway 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The crash report said a 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup when she lost control on the icy road, went into the median and rolled. The woman and the two girls in the pickup were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the girls was thrown onto the road, where she was then hit by a passing semitruck. The other girl was thrown into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said she could be facing charges, but did not elaborate.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. Identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday
grocery chaos
Residents flock to grocery stores to stock up before the storm
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Snow crews are prepping roads and gearing up for the incoming snow.
Stay put and wait out the snow
Gov. Kristi Noem talks with a shopper at a grocery store during her campaign last year.
South Dakota sales tax will be cut in July

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
LIVE: Trump leaves NYC home ahead of arraignment in criminal probe
Video catches a car crashing into a Houston home. (KTRK, RING CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM HOMEOWNER,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes into house, narrowly missing child leaving the bathroom
Couple uses Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle win for fertility treatments, welcomes baby
General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global...
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO in major blow to Russia over Ukraine war