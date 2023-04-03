Terroristic threat by man with pellet gun

Pellet gun seized by RCPD.
Pellet gun seized by RCPD.(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Box Elder man was arrested for threatening people in Rapid City Sunday afternoon.

Robert Rishworth, 47, was charged with making terroristic threats. Witnesses told police that he was threatening people with a gun at 15 New York Street before driving off in a pickup. The police found the pickup, which was stopped for speeding at 6th and Main streets.

When police stopped Rishworth, they saw what was believed to be a rifle in the pickup truck. However, it turned out to be a pellet gun with no markings distinguishing it apart from a conventional rifle.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDDOT to seek public input for I-90 Exit 63 project
This chart shows how much snow the Black Hills has; and how much moisture is in that snow.
USDA reports healthy moisture in Black Hills snowpack
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in...
Majority of people finding the Black Hills home are 65+
Tom and Louis Rancour.
Father and son both win spot at International Science Fair 37 years apart

Latest News

Volunteers assist with ridding lessons by being a horse lean or side-walker.
Saddle up with SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy
Gov. Kristi Noem talks with a shopper at a grocery store during her campaign last year.
South Dakota sales tax will be cut in July
While many states continue to keep current snap funding 18 states including South Dakota have...
Limited SNAP benefits are adding more pressure on needy families to qualify
Scott Engmann, Black Hills Habitat for Humanity and Bath Massa, South Dakota Community...
First-time home buyers see the biggest pressure to secure affordable housing