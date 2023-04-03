Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 from the Wyoming state line to Wall exit 110 Monday at 8 p.m. MT. The interstate will remain open for local travel in Rapid City from exit 55 to exit 67.

According to the DOT, they expect conditions to continue to deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible. The DOT asks that drivers plan accordingly due to limited accommodations and truck parking in the communities of Wall, Kadoka, Murdo, Vivian, and Chamberlain.

As the storm progresses the DOT expects to close other sections of the interstate.

Drivers are advised not to use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures. These roads will also have reduced visibility and possibly become impossible to navigate.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

