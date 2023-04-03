Matters of the State: Former AG bound for Thailand; Veto Day scorecard

State Capitol building in Pierre.
State Capitol building in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at Veto Day and what’s ahead for legislative summer studies.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the legislative scorecard and looks ahead to a push to remove the sunset on the sales tax cut.

Our I-Team has the details on a lawsuit filed against the South Dakota Department of Corrections over allegations that inmates are being denied their prescription medication, as well as a lawsuit against the South Dakota Department of Health over a medical cannabis inspection and product recall.

Pennington County State’s Attorney and former South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo joins the program to discuss his upcoming job in Thailand, where he’ll be working on criminal justice reform. You can watch our full conversation below:

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KDLT, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This chart shows how much snow the Black Hills has; and how much moisture is in that snow.
USDA reports healthy moisture in Black Hills snowpack
SDDOT to seek public input for I-90 Exit 63 project
A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in...
Majority of people finding the Black Hills home are 65+
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
Tom and Louis Rancour.
Father and son both win spot at International Science Fair 37 years apart

Latest News

The snow will increase in coverage across the region through the day and become heavy from...
A significant winter storm moves in this morning
Tom Rancour and his son Louis earned a spot at the international science fair in their...
'Like father like son' bonding over spot at International Science Fair
Kevin Chism, Rapid City Marshals
Marshals can't keep up with Liberty
Driving Conditions
Winter conditions