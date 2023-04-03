First-time home buyers see the biggest pressure to secure affordable housing

By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota and KOTA Territory continue to be a place to move to. However, the abundance of people moving to the Black Hills is outpacing the available housing. Black Hills Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Scott Engmann, says finding affordable housing is especially difficult for first-time home buyers.

Infrastructure like water and sewage are costs developers are taking on, increasing housing costs. However, $200 million in funds approved by the South Dakota Legislature will help with affordable housing around the state. The South Dakota Community Foundation is also taking an axe to the affordable housing tree, by partnering with Black Hills Habitat for Humanity.

The South Dakota Community Foundation uses its endowment to help individual communities, by contributing $1 for every $4 the community raises, up to $20,000. For example, if a community raises $80,000 it will receive $20,000 from the South Dakota Community Foundation, receiving a grand total of $100,000 for affordable housing. Black Hills Habitat for Humanity will utilize the funding opportunity to engage current and new donors.

Check out the interview above for more information on the partnership between, the South Dakota Community Foundation and the Black Hills Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDDOT to seek public input for I-90 Exit 63 project
This chart shows how much snow the Black Hills has; and how much moisture is in that snow.
USDA reports healthy moisture in Black Hills snowpack
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in...
Majority of people finding the Black Hills home are 65+
Tom and Louis Rancour.
Father and son both win spot at International Science Fair 37 years apart

Latest News

State Capitol building in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Former AG bound for Thailand; Veto Day scorecard
The snow will increase in coverage across the region through the day and become heavy from...
A significant winter storm moves in this morning
Tom Rancour and his son Louis earned a spot at the international science fair in their...
'Like father like son' bonding over spot at International Science Fair
Kevin Chism, Rapid City Marshals
Marshals can't keep up with Liberty