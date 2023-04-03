First-time home buyers see the biggest pressure to secure affordable housing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota and KOTA Territory continue to be a place to move to. However, the abundance of people moving to the Black Hills is outpacing the available housing. Black Hills Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Scott Engmann, says finding affordable housing is especially difficult for first-time home buyers.

Infrastructure like water and sewage are costs developers are taking on, increasing housing costs. However, $200 million in funds approved by the South Dakota Legislature will help with affordable housing around the state. The South Dakota Community Foundation is also taking an axe to the affordable housing tree, by partnering with Black Hills Habitat for Humanity.

The South Dakota Community Foundation uses its endowment to help individual communities, by contributing $1 for every $4 the community raises, up to $20,000. For example, if a community raises $80,000 it will receive $20,000 from the South Dakota Community Foundation, receiving a grand total of $100,000 for affordable housing. Black Hills Habitat for Humanity will utilize the funding opportunity to engage current and new donors.

Check out the interview above for more information on the partnership between, the South Dakota Community Foundation and the Black Hills Habitat for Humanity.

