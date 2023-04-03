Effects of blizzards on towing companies

By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ve all been there before … your car is stuck in the snow and now you need a tow to get you free. Just how overwhelmed do tow companies get in blizzards?

Just two weeks ago these companies were all over Rapid City ensuring they cleared the roads of any cars that stuck, but how hard is it on the drivers and tow trucks themselves? Chevy Foster at Aggressive Towing says there is a lot that people may not consider when they go out. The main thing he wanted to emphasize is that the trucks tasked with freeing cars are susceptible to sliding too so if you’re around a tow truck … try to give them the same treatment as a plow. Additionally, he says that it can be a safety risk to drivers for them to be out in heavy snow. His advice to those on the fence about heading out in the snow. Just don’t.

“If you’re on social media and you’re asking if you should go out or how the roads are, I’m gonna tell you now, you probably shouldn’t go out. If you have any idea of going out but you’re not sure if you should just don’t,” Foster aid.

Foster says they will have all their trucks out but hopes that people will use caution when deciding to leave.

