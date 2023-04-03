The dangers of ‘Sharenting’ on social media

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to different studies, the average child has their picture shared online 1,300 times before the age of 13 – that’s before they are even allowed to create their own social media profile on Facebook or Instagram.

It is something that many parents do without even considering it. However, you might want to think twice before sharing any information about your child or any picture of them on social media platforms like Facebook, and Instagram, also known as sharenting.

Sharing isn’t caring : Whenever you share identifiable data such as the child’s name, age, interests, who their friends are, names of their teachers, etc., you’re essentially handing over valuable information to advertisers who can target your kids, and worse, total strangers including potential pedophiles, kidnappers, scammers and other criminals who are now gaining inside information about your child.

Digital footprints last forever : When parents post anything about their kids, the one thing I always tell them to remember is this can live online forever for anyone to find. This information can be used by cyberbullies who want to taunt their kids. Although it might be many years away, something mom or dad posts today can come back to haunt those children years down the road when applying to colleges or for a job.

It impacts mental health : For anyone familiar with TikTok or YouTube, some parents have huge followings because they chronicle the daily lives of their kids. Having a camera in their face 24 hours a day and knowing the world is constantly watching their every move is detrimental to a child’s mental health and can lead to anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of suicide.

There’s no real protection: When it comes to privacy laws and posting, the harsh reality is there isn’t much protection for children right now and very little to stop sharenting. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) hasn’t been updated to include social media posting. There are a few proposed bills with the Senate right now, but it’s not clear if and when anything will be voted on.

Sharenting can be a dangerous technique in exposing your kids to something they wouldn’t have otherwise been exposed to if they hadn’t had social media.

