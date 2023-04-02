Native American culture comes to the Dahl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American cultural art Saturday with a fashion show, artist vendors, storytelling, food, and music.

“Black Hills Indian artists market is ... showcasing work from Native artists local area and out of local area in New Mexico. We have a lot of art ... regular art that you think of,” said Duwana Two Bull, Black Hills Indian Artist Market event coordinator.

Art for the Indigenous culture goes back centuries. According to Artsupplies.com, Native Americans were open to trying out new forms of art, such as basket weaving, ceramics, and wood carvings. Indigenous women would also spend hours weaving baskets and blankets with bright and intricate patterns.

“I come from a family of artists and I’m artistic as well. But the big thing is our motto is artist for artist,” Two Bull said.

The Black Hills Indian Artist Market is held twice a year and will run again in December.

“So you know, instead of just us being artists making money, why not everybody come together and make it a success,” said Two Bull.

