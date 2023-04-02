Mild to end the weekend, and a snow storm to start the work week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight we will see increasing cloud cover and lows in the 20s to 30s. Tomorrow a wind advisory will go into effect from 11 AM to 6 PM for Harding, Perkins, northern Meade and Butte counties. Temperatures will remain in the 40s with plenty of sunshine and increasing cloud cover.

A big winter storm is brewing for early next week.

A winter storm watch has already been issued by the National Weather Service for our entire area for Monday afternoon until Wednesday Afternoon MDT. Models do continue to show a large storm system impacting the northern plains bringing significant snow to the area. Along with the possibility of heavy snow, strong winds of up to 55 miles per hour will reduce visibility and cause blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be greatly impacted around the region on the ground and in the air. Snow will begin on Monday, quickly becoming heavy Monday night into Tuesday. Then snow will begin to taper off late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The highest impacts are expected around the Black Hills, Rapid City, southwest South Dakota central, and northeastern South Dakota. This area has the greatest chance of receiving more than a foot of snow with the latest model runs (GFS and EURO). We will continue to monitor the latest data for next week’s storm and bring you the latest as the storm system moves onshore and more information comes in.

