Douglas Thrower Ashley setting high expectations in senior year

Tied for first in discus at West River Preview
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas Patriots have had a number of top-notch throwers over the past few track and field seasons, and Olivia Ashley plans to add her name to that list this season. Ben Burns talked with the senior to see what she expects from herself before competing collegiately for Northern State.

