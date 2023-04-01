Youth and Family Services set for the 26th annual Kids Fair

It’s an event that celebrates kids and families from infants to older elementary age.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kids Fair. It’s an event that celebrates kids from infants to older elementary age, and their families.

The two-day event Saturday and Sunday will feature multiple vendors, from face painting, a petting zoo to fishing ponds and play sets, as well as other activities.

“It provides kids and families with a fun place to come down, have fun together spend a great amount of time together while giving other members of our community the opportunity to showcase their businesses, their services that support other kids and families in our community because it’s a fundraiser for Youth and Family Services,” said Brianna Nelson, communications coordinator for Youth and Family Services.

The event will be at the Monument this Saturday 9-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11-5 p.m. It costs $5 per person.

