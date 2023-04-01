When the snow falls the snow shovels come out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The roads aren’t the only spots picking up snow, which means you’ll need to break out the shovel if you haven’t already.

Homeowners are required to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

According to a Rapid City ordinance, “sidewalks that are not kept free from snow and ice are declared a nuisance and upon the failure, neglect or refusal to comply the owner or occupant may be held in violation.”

However, if you get a head start on shoveling it can help prevent the sidewalk from becoming frozen and slippery.

A few Rapid City residents were enjoying their snow day off from work, but said they’re looking forward to warmer weather.

“Since it’s April or almost April I’m just looking forward to spring someday,” said Stan Allard, Rapid City resident.

“I just wish it would finally end, I’ve had enough of this winter,” Mike Iwen, Rapid City resident.

It is recommended to place extra snow on the grass and to not push it into the street.

