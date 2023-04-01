Sunshine this weekend, but a big storm is brewing for early next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday with a few clouds developing through the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 40s to low 50s with the warmest air farther north. It could get windy Saturday night as some gusts might reach 50 mph or higher at times. Sunday will be in the 40s nd 50s as well with partly cloudy skies.

A big winter storm is brewing for early next week. Models continue to show a large storm system impacting the northern plains bringing a significant snowstorm to western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Along with the snow, strong winds will reduce visibility and cause blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be greatly impacted around the region on the ground and in the air.

Snow will begin on Monday, becoming heavy Monday night into Tuesday. Then it will taper off late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The highest impacts are expected around the Black Hills, Rapid City, southwest South Dakota into central and northeastern South Dakota. This area has the greatest chance at receiving more than a foot of snow. Moderate to high impacts are expected for northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota as well.

We will continue to monitor the latest data for next week’s storm and bring you the latest here on our website, on social media and during our newscasts.

Temperatures will remain cold through much of next week, but by Easter, highs could flirt with 50° and the following week could have temperatures in the 50s and 60s, possibly near 70° at times!

