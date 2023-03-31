Storm shuts down sections of Interstate 90

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation shut down portions of Interstate 90 at 11 a.m. Friday because of snow, freezing rain, and strong winds. The DOT says conditions could deteriorate throughout the day.

Interstate 90 eastbound from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265; as well as (-90 westbound from Chamberlain to Wall, are currently closed. I-90 westbound only is still open from Wall to Rapid City.

The DOT plans to close I-29 north- and southbound from Watertown exit 177 to the North Dakota state line at 1 p.m. (MT).

The DOT stresses that no travel advisories are expected to be placed on secondary highways across the state. Drivers should not use these roads to avoid interstate closures.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads not guilty to assault charges
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady...
South Dakota Republicans criticize program that provided $3.8B to state
Duwana Twobulls discusses the upcoming Black Hills Indian Artist Market on Good Morning KOTA...
Artist market returns to Rapid City for the fourth time
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor

Latest News

Slash pile burn permits expire March 31
3 people arrested following alleged knife threat
South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources logo
DANR announces over $90 Million for statewide environmental projects
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast