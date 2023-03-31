South Dakota Mines celebrates cultures from around the globe

People can learn fun facts about various countries while interacting with displays.
People can learn fun facts about various countries while interacting with displays.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While you usually need a plane and a passport to visit another country, South Dakota Mines is simplifying the process of seeing them.

On April 1 the school is hosting its 60th annual Cultural Expo.

The event celebrates various cultures from around the world, represented by students and members of the community.

While at the expo people can gain a better understating of different cultures and ways of life.

“It is really special to see them get so engaged in what they’re seeing or what they’re hearing from the groups. To be able to learn a little bit more and really open their world a little bit,” said Beth Riley, assistant director for the Ivanhoe International Center at Mines.

People are encouraged to enjoy displays featuring fun facts about different countries while sampling food from across the globe.

Mines student Jasmeet Kaur, says she is excited to represent her home country of India and share her culture with the community.

“I really wanted to grab the opportunity to tell people about my religion and my culture because India has diversities of cultures,” added Kaur. “So, I just wanted to be a part of the fun offered and help people out as well.”

The Cultural Expo will be hosted at the Surbeck center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm shuts down sections of Interstate 90
Man pleads not guilty to assault charges
South Dakota state government offices closed due to snow
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady...
South Dakota Republicans criticize program that provided $3.8B to state
Duwana Twobulls discusses the upcoming Black Hills Indian Artist Market on Good Morning KOTA...
Artist market returns to Rapid City for the fourth time

Latest News

Transportation Commission announces BIG recipients
A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in...
Majority of people finding the Black Hills home are 65+
Slash pile burn permits expire March 31
Storm shuts down sections of Interstate 90