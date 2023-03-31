South Dakota Mines celebrates cultures from around the globe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While you usually need a plane and a passport to visit another country, South Dakota Mines is simplifying the process of seeing them.

On April 1 the school is hosting its 60th annual Cultural Expo.

The event celebrates various cultures from around the world, represented by students and members of the community.

While at the expo people can gain a better understating of different cultures and ways of life.

“It is really special to see them get so engaged in what they’re seeing or what they’re hearing from the groups. To be able to learn a little bit more and really open their world a little bit,” said Beth Riley, assistant director for the Ivanhoe International Center at Mines.

People are encouraged to enjoy displays featuring fun facts about different countries while sampling food from across the globe.

Mines student Jasmeet Kaur, says she is excited to represent her home country of India and share her culture with the community.

“I really wanted to grab the opportunity to tell people about my religion and my culture because India has diversities of cultures,” added Kaur. “So, I just wanted to be a part of the fun offered and help people out as well.”

The Cultural Expo will be hosted at the Surbeck center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

