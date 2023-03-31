Rush comes up short against Allen

Americans earn 4-1 victory
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hit the ice for a key game against Allen Thursday night. The game was close until the final minutes when the Americans scored a pair of empty net goals to prevail 4-1. Alex Aleardi scored the only goal of the game for Rapid City. The same two teams will meet Friday and Saturday night at the Monument Ice Arena.

