Pros and Cons of the SODAK 16

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In 2017 the South Dakota High School Activities Association began using the SODAK 16 playoff system. The purpose of the SODAK 16 is to get the best 8 teams to the state tournament regardless of district or region. This year’s AA boys state tournament was played in Rapid City with no local teams in the tourney. We caught up with the activities association’s Executive Director Dr. Dan Swartos to chat about the SODAK 16.

