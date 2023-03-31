Hoverboards recalled after two sisters killed in fire

This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have two wheels with light up hubcaps and come in black, blue, red, pink and purple with a black platform.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – More than 50,000 self-balancing scooters/hoverboards have been recalled due to a fire hazard after two girls were killed.

According to a news release issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died in a fire on April 1, 2022, in Pennsylvania.

The fire marshal determined a 42-volt Jetson Rogue hoverboard was the point of origin of the fire that ultimately spread to other parts of the home.

The CPSC said there have been several other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved flames.

This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have two wheels with light-up hubcaps and come in black, blue, red, pink and purple with a black platform.

The impacted hoverboards were made from 2018 through 2019. The charge port has three pins and is located to the left of the power button.

Anyone with the Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooter should stop using it immediately and contact the manufacturer for a full refund, by following the instructions at http://www.ridejetson.com/rogue-recall.

The hoverboard’s lithium-ion battery should not be thrown in the trash or put in recycling boxes found at retailers or home improvement stores.

Instead, follow the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for the disposal of recalled lithium-ion batteries.

