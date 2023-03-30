Unruly passengers could be put on a new no-fly list

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate and House members proposed a new no-fly list for unruly passengers. The idea came from airline union members but did not gain any traction last year.

The number of incidents involving unruly passengers dropped sharply last year after a judge struck down a federal requirement to wear masks on planes. However, incidents serious enough to be investigated by federal officials remained more than five times higher than before the pandemic.

“If you’re rude and all that on a plane, just bug off man, kick some rocks, drive there, I don’t care. Just leave us alone we’re just trying to get there,” said traveler Arthur Hampton.

“I think they realistically should be considered for a no-fly list, or have probations prior to boarding on the plane because it disrupts our flights, and it’s already hectic enough. And then obviously the general safety that it does for the concerns of people’s lives and everyone that’s on the ground too. I think it makes it a lot more of a hassle and it would make it more safe if we had some consideration for it,” said another Rapid City traveler.

The legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members and would be separate from the current FBI-run no-fly list. The current list is intended to prevent people suspected of terrorism ties from boarding planes.

