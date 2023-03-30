SD Board of Regents takes on the policy of minors on campuses

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Board of Regents presented the first reading for a policy addressing non-student minors on campus. The policy establishes a responsible framework to protect youth invited to campus for activities, programs, or events.

The Board instructed BOR staff to develop a policy to protect minors who visit any of South Dakota’s public universities during a special meeting last year. The policy applies to programs sponsored by the university as well as events hosted by outside parties that take place on campus that involve minors.

“The Board realized the need for system-wide guidance on events where minors are present on our campuses,” said Board of Regents President Pam Roberts. “We want our universities to be safe and welcoming places for students, staff, and visitors of all ages.”

For events that bring minors to campus, the Minors on Campus Policy provides uniform protocol and procedures across the system. The action taken by the board establishes the fundamental criteria for prohibited behavior; suitable management of non-understudy minors; checks of background; obligation to report unethical behavior; as well as penalties for noncompliance.

“Our campuses host a variety of events throughout the year,” said BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “Whether our visitors attend a university-sponsored event or participate in an external organization program utilizing campus facilities, this first reading was the initial step to safeguard the well-being of minors visiting campus.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Experts say Xylazine prolongs the high from opioids.
DEA warns of flesh-rotting ‘zombie drug’ mixed with fentanyl
Man pleads not guilty to assault charges
Pine Ridge man sentenced for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer

Latest News

Final explanation released for proposed one-subject Constitutional Amendment
Duwana Twobulls discusses the upcoming Black Hills Indian Artist Market on Good Morning KOTA...
Artist market returns to Rapid City for the fourth time
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady...
South Dakota Republicans criticize program that provided $3.8B to state
Sexual violence prevention
Sexual violence remains an issue for Native American communities throughout the U.S.